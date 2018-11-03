Report: Amazon in ‘advanced talks’ to build new HQ near DC

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon Inc. is in “advanced talks” to open its second headquarters in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, The Washington Post reported Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Amazon, based in Seattle, is apparently seriously considering an area known as Crystal City. It’s a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington, the Post said, citing unidentified sources. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo