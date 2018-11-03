Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads

FILE - This file photo provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman on March 18, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Nearly eight months after one of its autonomous test vehicles hit and killed an Arizona pedestrian, Uber wants to resume testing on public roads. The company has filed an application with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to test in Pittsburgh, and it has issued a lengthy safety report pledging to put two human backup drivers in each vehicle and take a raft of other precautions to make the vehicles safe. Company officials acknowledge they have a long way to go to regain public trust after the March 18 crash in Tempe, Arizona, that killed Elaine Herzberg, as she crossed a darkened road outside the lines of a crosswalk. (Tempe Police Department via AP, File)