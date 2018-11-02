Warrant: Body of missing man was possibly fed to hogs

A new search warrant application says the body of a missing North Carolina man may have been fed to hogs.
WRAL-TV reports 26-year-old Charleston Prentice Goodman was last seen in January when witnesses say he argued with several people before being shoved into a van. Authorities recently applied for a search warrant to obtain data from his cellphone. The warrant says someone saw Goodman's body in that same van days later.
It says an informant told police a drug dealer believed Goodman stole cocaine from him. It says the informant told officers the dealer then hired a crew to kidnap Goodman. That informant says Goodman's body was stored at an unknown location, but another informant told officers Goodman's body "is believed to have been fed to hogs."
