Asian shares mixed on doubts over Chinese stimulus

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Stocks climbed for the second day in a row Wednesday at the end of a brutal month for the global market. Investors applauded strong quarterly results from companies including Facebook and General Motors, but U.S. stocks still finished with their worst monthly loss in seven years. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo