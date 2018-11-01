Indonesia search recovers crashed jet’s flight recorder

Rescue ships conduct a search operation for the victims of Lion Air plane crash in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet, Indonesia’s military chief said Wednesday, as experts carried out the grim task of identifying dozens of body parts recovered from a 15-nautical-mile-wide search area. Binsar Bakkara AP Photo