Lincoln burial planned for remains of World War II soldier

Authorities say the remains of a World War II soldier from Lincoln have been identified and are being returned to his hometown for burial.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Tuesday in a news release that the burial is scheduled Nov. 14 for U.S. Army Sgt. Eugene McBride. He'd been listed as accounted for on Sept. 10 — no longer listed as missing in action.
The agency says the 20-year-old McBride was killed by an artillery shell blast on Jan. 30, 1945, near Huppenbroich, Germany. He was a member of the 311th Infantry Regiment, 78th Infantry Division.
Positive identification could not be made, but the remains thought to be connected to McBride were interred at the Rhone American Cemetery in France on Jan. 7, 1952.
The agency says the remains were removed in June 2017, analyzed and positively identified.
