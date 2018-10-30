The Latest: Hawaii telescope foe: Get ready to resist

FILE - This Aug. 31, 2015, file photo shows telescopes on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii’s Big Island. Hawaii’s Supreme Court upheld a decision to grant a construction permit for an embattled, international giant telescope project planned for a mountain Native Hawaiians consider sacred. The court ruling Tuesday, Oct.. 30, 2018, is a victory for the contentious Thirty Meter Telescope planned for Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo