Tourists flee typhoon-ravaged Northern Marianas

This Oct. 26, 2018, file satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows part of San Jose, a village in Tinian, an island of the Northern Mariana Islands, after Super Typhoon Yutu. Elections are being postponed in a Pacific U.S. territory going without electricity after a super typhoon destroyed homes, toppled trees, utility poles and left a woman dead. (DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP, File) AP