China’s yuan sinks to 10-year low against dollar

In this Nov. 25, 2016, photo, a clerk counts Chinese currency notes at a bank outlet in Huaibei in central China’s Anhui province. China’s yuan has sunk to a 10-year low against the dollar, coming close to breaking the politically sensitive level of seven to the greenback. The yuan declined to 6.9644 per dollar at midday on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, passing its most recent low point in 2016, before recovering slightly. It was the lowest level since May 2008. (Chinatopix via AP)