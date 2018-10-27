GOP’s Stefanowski releases tax returns from 2017 and 2016

Documents show Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his wife Amy earned $16.5 million in gross income over the past two years.
Stefanowski's campaign on Saturday released a portion of the Madison couple's tax returns, from 2016 and 2017. Stefanowski's two chief rivals, Democrat Ned Lamont and petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel (GREEB'-il) have repeatedly called on him to provide his tax information to the media. Both previously released their returns.
Records show the Stefanowskis earned $9.7 million in 2017 and $6.8 million in 2016 in gross income. They paid an effective tax rate of 38 percent on their 2017 federal taxes and 37 percent in 2016. They paid 6.99 percent on their state income taxes.
Businessman Bob Stefanowski worked for a payday loan company from 2014 to 2017.
