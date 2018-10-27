What he began to fight poverty in 1968 has created 25K jobs

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Robert Shaffer, poses for a photo in Berea, Ky. Shaffer, who came to Eastern Kentucky in 1968 with the U.S. Office of Economic Opportunity, helped start an organization called Job Start to help poor mountain people create companies and jobs. Now known as Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp., it has created more than 25,000 jobs in Kentucky since then. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Tom Eblen