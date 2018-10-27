In this Oct.24, 2018 photo a cargo ship passes sandbanks near Kaub, Germany during historically low water on the river Rhine. A hot, dry summer has left German waterways at record low levels, causing chaos for the inland shipping industry, environmental damage and billions of euros of losses _ a scenario that experts warn could portend things to come as global temperatures rise.
Business

Cry me a river: Low water levels causing chaos in Germany

By DAVID RISING Associated Press

October 27, 2018 04:06 AM

BERLIN

A hot, dry summer has left German rivers and lakes at record low water levels, causing chaos for the inland shipping industry, environmental damage and billions of euros in losses.

Experts say this scenario could portend the future as global temperatures rise.

The changes include a new island in Lake Constance; a river in Berlin that is flowing backward; dead fish on the banks of lakes and ponds; and barges barely loaded so they don't run aground.

In Magdeburg, water levels on the Elbe River have been so low that no ships carrying goods south to Leipzig or on to the Czech Republic have been able to pass through since the end of June.

