AP Investigation: Hospitals imprison patients in Kenya

Margaret Oliele, former detained patient, poses for a portrait in her home in Nairobi, Kenya. During a botched cesarean section in 2010, doctors left a pair of surgical scissors inside her stomach; a second surgery was needed to remove the scissors and she later suffered a ruptured bladder and a blood infection. When she couldn’t pay her hospital fees, Oliele was taken to a detention ward. “I tried to escape, but when I got to the main gate, I was taken by the security guards.” Bram Janssen AP Photo