FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Boeing worker Paul Covaci reaches out to touch a Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing’s fastest-selling airplane, during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing Co. reports earnings Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Business

Boeing tops all expectations on strong defense spending

The Associated Press

October 24, 2018 08:10 AM

CHICAGO

Boeing is topping expectations for the third quarter and raising its outlook for the year on burgeoning defense spending.

Shares are up more than 2 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

The Chicago plane maker had a profit of $2.36 billion, or $4.07 per share. Adjusted per-share profit was $3.58, exceeding estimates by 13 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $25.15 billion, also breezing past projections for $23.72 billion.

Boeing Co.'s earnings projections are now between $14.90 and $15.10 per share for 2018, up from $14.30 to $14.50, with revenue in the range of $98 billion to $100 billion.

