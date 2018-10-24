FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2018, photo, a UPS delivery driver loads his cart with packages from his truck, in Boston. UPS Inc. reports earnings Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Domestic shipping drives UPS profit in 3Q

The Associated Press

October 24, 2018 08:08 AM

ATLANTA

Domestic shipping drove revenue higher at UPS and third-quarter profits rose 20 percent, but shares are down before the opening bell with U.S. markets falling again.

The Atlanta package delivery service reported a profit Wednesday of $1.51 billion, or $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.82 per share, which is in line with expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $17.44 billion, about what industry analysts were expecting. Domestic revenue rose 8.1 percent, while international revenue was up 3 percent, or up 5 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Supply chain and freight segment revenue grew 12 percent.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.03 to $7.37 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect $7.25 per share, on average.

Shares of UPS Inc. are down about 3 percent in premarket trading.

