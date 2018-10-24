NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott defends as a puck comes towards him during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Philadelphia. Officials are in the process of addressing problems with the hope of making goalies feel safe in chest protectors that are roughly an inch smaller and tighter to the body. Elliott complained of bruises early in the season in an interview with the Courier-Post, and two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky of the Blue Jackets last week told the Columbus Dispatch he fears getting hit by pucks and called the equipment change “terrible.” Tom Mihalek, File AP Photo