Jaguars insist London is financial windfall, not future home

FILE - In this Thursday, April 26, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, left, fields questions from the media on his interest in buying Wembley Stadium in London ahead of the Uniform Launch and Draft Party NFL football event at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Khan tried to strengthen the franchise’s foothold in London by bidding $790 million (£600 million) on Wembley Stadium in April. He withdrew his offer for the English Football Association’s main asset in October 2018 after recognizing the extent of opposition to the sale. The Florida Times-Union via AP, File Bob Self