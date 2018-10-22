China-US ties sinking amid acrimony over trade, politics

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The White House’s move to expand Washington’s dispute with Beijing beyond trade and technology and into accusations of political meddling have sunk relations between the world’s two largest economies to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War. Andy Wong, File AP Photo