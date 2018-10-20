Jill Biden christens Navy submarine at Virginia shipyard

Sen. Thomas Carper, left, and Newport News Shipbuilding president Jennifer Boykin watch as Jill Biden, right, takes a big swing to break a bottle of sparkling wine during the christening ceremony for the submarine Delaware at Newport News Shipbuilding Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Newport News, Va. Delaware will be the ninth Virginia-class submarine that Newport News has delivered and 18th in the entire class. The Daily Press via AP Jonathon Gruenke