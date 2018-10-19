TigerSwan case costly for North Dakota regulatory board

The North Dakota board responsible for regulating private investigators and security firms is dipping into financial reserves and delaying payment of some legal bills after an expensive battle with a company that handled security for the heavily protested Dakota Access oil pipeline.
The Private Investigative and Security Board acknowledges it's spent an unusual amount of money pursuing punishment against North Carolina-based TigerSwan for allegedly operating without a license in the state.
A state judge dismissed the case, but the board is appealing to the state Supreme Court.
Board officials say the financial woes are short-term and won't affect daily functions or its long-term future. They also say the board has a responsibility under state law to protect the public from unlicensed operators.
