Man who fell into Arizona mine ‘fortunate’ to survive

This Oct. 17, 2018 photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows a rescue team lowering themselves into an old abandoned mine shaft to rescue a man who fell into the shaft on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, the near Aguila, Ariz. A hospital spokeswoman said the man who fell into the old abandoned mine shaft is in good condition awaiting surgery for two broken legs. Sheriff’s officials say the man fell into the shaft Monday an was found two days later by someone who heard his calls for help. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP)