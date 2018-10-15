Jurors: Don’t throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017 file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. Jurors who found that agribusiness giant Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer contributed to a school groundskeeper’s cancer are urging a San Francisco judge not to throw out the bulk of their $289 million award in his favor, a newspaper reported Monday, Oct. 15. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo