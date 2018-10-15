Overextended: Why schools rush to extend coach contracts

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn takes the field for the team’s NCAA college football game against Alabama State, in Auburn, Ala. Malzahn, who just the season before seemed to be in a precarious position with Auburn, received a $49 million, seven-year contract that makes him the fifth-highest paid coach in college football this season, according to USA Today’s salary database. Vasha Hunt, File AP Photo