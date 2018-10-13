Group for disabled sues SC savings plan over similar name

A group that helps the disabled in South Carolina is suing the state Treasurer's Officer saying the name of the agency's savings program for people with disabilities is too similar.
The group, founded in 1994, is named Able South Carolina. The savings program, established by a 2016 law, is South Carolina Able.
Leaders of the group told The Greenville News that the similar names cause widespread confusion.
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Lofits says he is just following the law passed about the 529 savings plan.
The lawsuit doesn't ask for money, instead asking the Treasurer's Office to change the name of its program and destroy any material with the old name or similar branding.
