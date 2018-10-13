Incoming airport manager: Contracting must be transparent

The incoming general manager of the world's busiest airport in Atlanta says the process of awarding contracts must be as transparent as possible.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that John Selden made the comments about the city-run airport amid an ongoing investigation at Atlanta City Hall. A federal probe has reached into airport contracting, including a 2016 subpoena seeking documents related to construction and concessions contracts at Atlanta's airport.
Selden is a former executive of New York's John F. Kennedy Airport. His appointment as the next leader of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is to come before the Atlanta City Council on Monday.
