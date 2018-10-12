Natural gas use back to normal in Seattle region after blast

Natural gas use is back to normal in the Seattle region after Washington state went into conservation mode for its use of Canadian natural gas because of a pipeline explosion in British Columbia.
The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.
Puget Sound Energy, which serves about a million people in western Washington, had asked customers to curb their own usage, including their water heaters and furnaces.
The utilities said on Thursday that the situation had been resolved and that they could resume normal use of hot water and electricity.
Waste Management is also resuming garbage collection services after canceling it on Thursday. Its trucks in the Seattle region also run on natural gas.
