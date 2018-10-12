Child hunger ‘serious’ in India while its economy grows fast

FILE - In this Friday, June 3, 2016 file photo, a homeless boy cleans a chicken’s foot to prepare it for dinner, collected from chicken shops near a railway track in Gauhati, India. The 2018 Global Hunger Index published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, shows about 20 percent of Indian children under 5 suffer from acute under-nutrition in the same week the International Monetary Fund projected India to be the world’s fastest-growing economy, exposing stark contrasts in the South Asian country. Anupam Nath, File AP Photo