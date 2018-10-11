North Dakota sugar beet harvest nearing halfway point

North Dakota's sugar beet harvest is nearing the halfway point, and the harvest of potatoes is about three-fourths complete.
Other harvest progress reports in the federal Agriculture Department's weekly crop report include 8 percent for corn, 9 percent for sunflowers and 34 percent for soybeans.
Winter wheat seeding is 84 percent complete.
Sixty-one-percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 71 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Stockwater supplies are rated 68 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 35 percent in good to excellent condition.
