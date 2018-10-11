Senate vote on health care likely fodder for both parties

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., points to a reporter as he speaks to media after the Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington. Senate Democrats briefly turned the chamber’s subject to health care Wednesday, just four days after lawmakers’ nasty war over confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And while Democrats lost the vote, they hope they’ve gained a message that will bolster their chances of winning Senate control in next month’s elections. Alex Brandon AP Photo