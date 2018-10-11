AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

This Sept. 20, 2018 photo provided by the Center for Environmental Health (CEH) in Oakland, Calif., shows jewelry items loaded with the toxic metal cadmium they bought from the shelves of national retailers, at the center in Oakland. Testing shows jewelry loaded with the toxic metal cadmium is on the shelves of national retailers including Ross, Nordstrom Rack and Papaya. Testing done for CEH showed some jewelry sold with women’s apparel was nearly pure cadmium. Extended exposure to cadmium can cause cancer and reproductive harm. (Center for Environmental Health via AP)