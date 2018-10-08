New history highlights ties between presidents, justices

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 1949, file photo, President Harry S. Truman, center, and Chief Justice Fred Vinson, right, congratulates Sherman Minton, left, outside the White House after Minton was sworn in by Vinson as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Washington, D.C. That relationship between the White House and the Supreme Court is being examined anew following the bitter confirmation fight over Brett Kavanaugh, who angrily denounced President Donald Trump’s political opponents during a Senate hearing. John Rous, File AP Photo