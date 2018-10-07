Oahu median home price climbs to record high

A recent report says Oahu's median price for a single-family home hit a record $812,500 last month.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports a Honolulu Board of Realtors report released Saturday says that price is a 6.9 percent increase from the median price in September 2017 and a slight bump up from the previous record of $810,000 set in August.
Median sales price means half of the homes sold during the month went for below that number and half were more expensive.
But Honolulu Board of Realtors President Darryl Macha says now is the time to buy because mortgage rates remain below 5 percent and the housing inventory is increasing.
The number of active listings on Oahu in September was up about 11 percent for both single-family homes and condominiums, to 1,361 and 2,053, respectively.
Comments