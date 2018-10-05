Bridge worker’s body recovered from Florida river

Authorities say they've recovered the body of a construction worker who fell into a Florida river during a dredging project near a bridge.
The Florida Time-Union reports that Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found the body Thursday afternoon after several hours of searching the St. Johns River near downtown Jacksonville. Officials didn't immediately identify the worker.
Officials say crews were searching near a group of barges and cranes that are part of a $126 million Florida Department of Transportation construction project. The project aims to improve the interchange between Interstate 95 and Interstate 10. They're also widening the bridge from three lanes to four in both directions.
The bridge contractor, Archer Western, issued a statement announcing that work on the bridge has been suspended pending an investigation.
