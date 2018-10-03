Irish regulator opens Facebook data breach investigation

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Ireland’s data regulator has launched an investigation of Facebook over a recent data breach that allowed hackers access 50 million accounts which could potentially cost Facebook more than $1.6 billion in fines. The Irish Data Protection Commission said Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 that it will look into whether the U.S. social media company complied with European regulations that went into effect earlier this year covering data protection. Facebook didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Richard Drew, File AP Photo