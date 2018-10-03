Japanese spacecraft drops device to land on asteroid

This computer graphic image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout, or MASCOT, lander on the asteroid Ryugu. The Japanese unmanned spacecraft Hayabusa2 dropped the German-French observation device, MASCOT, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, to land on the asteroid as part of a research effort intended to find clues to the origin of the solar system. (JAXA via AP) AP