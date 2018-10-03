Vermont State Police get 2 bump stocks ahead of Oct. 1 ban

The Vermont State Police has received two bump stocks ahead of the Oct. 1 date when possession of the rapid fire devices became illegal in the state.
Before the implementation date, owners of the devices were able to anonymously drop them off for disposal at 10 state police barracks.
Bump stocks are devices that are attached to firearms that enable them to mimic fully automatic fire.
State Police Spokesman Adam Silverman said that as of Tuesday only two of the devices had been turned in across the state.
The bump stocks will be taken to state police headquarters in Waterbury pending destruction.
The Legislature passed gun restrictions earlier this year that included universal background checks, increasing the age to buy firearms and banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.
