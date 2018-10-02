NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan acknowledges a reporter while taking questions before signing an agreement to renovate KeyArena in Seattle. Seattle is almost on the goal line in its pursuit of an NHL team thanks to an ownership group featuring Jerry Bruckheimer, a successful deal to renovate downtown KeyArena and fervent interest from fans that led to 10,000 season tickets selling out in 12 minutes and 32,000 total deposits being secured. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo