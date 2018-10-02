Lawmakers debate fix after conservation fund lapses

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is shown at a gathering in Vancouver, Wash. A popular program that supports conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the country expired after Congress could not agree on language to extend it. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is expected to consider a bill offered by Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state, the panel’s top Democrat. Cantwell calls the conservation fund “the key tool” that Congress uses to help communities “preserve recreation opportunities and make the most cost-effective use of the land.” Don Ryan, File AP Photo