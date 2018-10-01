Trial expected to explore ‘underbelly’ of college basketball

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, standout college basketball recruit Brian Bowen is photographed before an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C. A recruiter, a coach and a former Adidas executive are scheduled to go on trial in New York in a criminal case that exposed corruption in several top U.S. college basketball programs. It also led to the firing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino of Lousiville and sidelined the playing career of Bowen. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo