Washington man gets prison for overharvesting sea cucumbers

FILE - This Dec. 30, 2005, file photo shows a sea cucumber in California. The owner of a Washington seafood company has been sentenced to three years in prison for overharvesting sea cucumbers in the Puget Sound in Wash. U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes said Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 62-year-old Hoon Namkoong’s actions damaged the health of ecological health of the Puget Sound and will impact sea cucumber numbers for years to come. Namkoong’s company, Orient Seafood Production, sold the harvest in Asia and the U.S. (Sean Hiller/The Orange County Register via AP, File)/The Orange County Register via AP) Sean Hiller AP