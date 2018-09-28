Everybody on plane survives crash-landing in Pacific lagoon

This photo provided by Blue Flag shows a crash-landing of an Air Niugini plane in Pacific lagoon near Chuuk Airport in Weno, Federated States of Micronesia, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. All of the passengers and crew survived the crash landing. The Air Niugini plane hit the water short of the runway while trying to land at Chuuk Island, according to the airline. (Blue Flag via AP)