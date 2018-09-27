Japan to continue to push resumption of commercial whaling

Hideki Moronuki, Japan’s senior fisheries negotiator of Fisheries Agency and Alternate Commissioner to the International Whaling Commission (IWC), speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Moronuki said that if Japan gives up to achieve sustainable use of whales, the country could face serious difficulties in the future like food security, after members of the IWC defeated a Japanese proposal to reinstate commercial whaling at a meeting in Brazil earlier this month. Koji Sasahara AP Photo