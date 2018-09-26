2-time Olympic skiing medalist Weibrecht carves new life

In this Sept. 1, 2018, photo, Andrew Weibrecht, aka “War Horse,” pilots his boat on Lake Placid in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. The two-time Olympic medalist in downhill skiing retired in May at age 32 to spend more time with his young family and learn the family business. His parents operate the Mirror Lake Inn, one of the signature resorts in the East. John Kekis AP Photo