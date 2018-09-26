India’s top court limits use of gov’t identification number

FILE- In this May 16, 2012 file photo, an operator helps an elderly woman scan her fingerprints as she enrolls for Aadhar, India’s unique identification project in Kolkata, India. India’s top court has upheld the government’s policy of issuing a 12-digit identification number to every Indian, but says it can’t be made mandatory for services such as bank accounts, cellphone connections or school admissions. Bikas Das, File AP Photo