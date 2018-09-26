Cracked $2 billion transit hub tarnishes San Francisco’s rep

Police tape blocks off Fremont Street outside the closed Salesforce Transit Center Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in San Francisco. A second beam in San Francisco’s celebrated new $2 billion transit terminal shows signs of cracking, an official said Wednesday, a day after a crack in a nearby support beam shut down the building that opened just last month. The first crack found by workers installing roof tiles Tuesday spans a beam holding up a park over the three-block-long facility and runs over a downtown street, Salesforce Transit Center executive director Mark Zabaneh said. Eric Risberg AP Photo