The Latest: Scores oppose Trump mileage proposal at hearing

Linda Dunn, center, and Ron Freund, right, protest before the first of three public hearings on the Trump administration’s proposal to roll back car-mileage standards in a region with some of the nation’s worst air pollution Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Fresno, Calif. The day-long session by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is a means to gather public comment concerning the mileage plan, which would freeze U.S. mileage standards at levels mandated by the Obama administration for 2020, instead of letting them rise to 36 miles per gallon by 2025. Gary Kazanjian AP Photo