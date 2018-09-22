$1.5M to be invested in Lincoln food and wellness projects

A Lincoln nonprofit is awarding more than $1.5 million to improve life and health in the capital city.
Community Health Endowment's funds will be used to construct a commercial kitchen and to improve and expand a wellness campus, the Lincoln Journal Star reported .
Nearly $972,000 will be used for the Community Action Program's commercial kitchen, which will prepare and distribute hot, healthy meals to low-income children. It'll allow the production of up to 5,000 meals per day for vulnerable children in Community Action's center-based Head Start, summer food programs and a number of other early childhood centers in Lincoln, said Vi See, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.
The new kitchen will also be used by members of Lone Tree Foods, a local farmers group, to process at least 2,000 pounds of produce grown locally that will be sold to local businesses.
The Community Health Endowment is also investing $560,000 at the Schroder Park Family Wellness Campus. The grant will be used for land acquisition, park reconfiguration and for a family wellness space in the new Mourning Hope Grief Center that'll be built next to the Willard Community Center.
The organization previously donated $100,000 to the Willard Community Center's campaign for renovations.
The endowment was made from the 1998 sale of the city-owned Lincoln General Hospital. It invests in health-related projects and programs.
The projects represent the 20-year legacy of Lincoln General Hospital and create their own legacy of health and wellness for the city, said Mayor Chris Beutler.
