Director: Kansas stem cell research center needs more money

The new director of a stem cell research facility at the University of Kansas Medical Center says the center needs more money, not more space.
Sunil Abhyankar, an oncologist who specializes in blood cancers, was introduced to the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center Advisory Board as the center's new director this week.
His predecessor, Buddhadeb Dawn, left this summer for a new job. Dawn told lawmakers in March that a decision last year to reduce the lab's size from 8,200 square feet to about 3,860 square feet hurt research efforts.
The Kansas City Star reports Abhyankar said the center has enough room for now, but needs more money from the state.
The center was established in 2013 by conservative legislators who wanted to highlight alternatives to embryonic stem cell research.
