Hawaii volcanoes park to reopen after monthslong eruption

FILE - In this May, 9, 2018, file photo, visitors take pictures as Kilauea’s summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will reopen its main gates Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, welcoming carloads of visitors eager to see Kilauea’s new summit crater and the area where a longstanding lava lake once bubbled near the surface. The park has been closed for 135 days as volcanic activity caused explosive eruptions, earthquakes and the collapse of the famed Halemaumau crater. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo