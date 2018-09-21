Big Island road projects delayed after Hurricane Lane costs

Big Island officials have delayed two road projects and a bus route expansion following the new expenses created by Hurricane Lane.
West Hawaii Today reports the Hawaii County Council approved a revised budget Wednesday, reallocating the $10 million expected next year from the new surcharge on the state general excise tax.
The county moved around money to put more into the capital projects fund that will be used to repair county facilities damaged by the hurricane last month.
Officials removed from the immediate budget the $1.5 million funding two Kona road projects and the $1.6 million expansion of Hele-On bus routes, which included a Hilo-Kona express route.
Officials expect repairing roads and bridges damage by heavy rain on the eastern side of Hawaii will cost more than $35 million.
